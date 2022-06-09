Omoyele Sowore has been declared the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) for the 2023 general elections

The party’s delegates elected the publisher as its flag bearer at its national convention on Thursday in Abuja

The human rights activist shortly before the election had stepped down as the chairman of the party

The process was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The human rights activist also stepped down as the chairman of the party. He said that the process of stabilising the party would commence before the convention to elect another chairman.

Going further, he insisted that other parties have elected their own “thieves”, stressing AAC must elect its own “police”.

Tinubu, Atiku to face powerful opponent as ADC elects presidential candidate

Meanwhile, the ambition of Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has ended following the victory of Dumebi Kachikwu at the primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

At the end of the presidential primary of the APC conducted in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Wednesday, June 8, Kachikwu, the younger brother of Ibe Kachikwu, the former minister of state for petroleum resources, floored Moghalu and eight other aspirants.

The ADC candidate polled polling 977 votes, while Moghalu claimed 589 votes as announced by organisers of the primary.

2023: Joy as ADC announces readiness to sponsor 300 Nigerian youths for House of Reps

The ADC said it had given 35% allocation to youths women and persons with disabilities for the party's elective and appointive positions ahead of the 2023 general election.

Legit.ng reported that this was disclosed on Wednesday, April 6, by the party's national director of communications and programmes, Barr. Ifenla Oligbinde.

She said that the ADCNEWTRYBE, one of the learning platforms of the party launched #300Spartans which is aimed at shortlisting, screening, selecting and sponsoring 300 Nigerian youths who have the capacity, credibility and character to be responsible leaders in society.

Oligbinde said:

"Nigerian youths can now enjoy double benefit through the African Democratic Congress. Not only do youths, women and Persons With Disabilities (PWD) have free forms in line with the party's mainstreaming policies, the #300Spartans project will also create an avenue where a uniform number of credible and capable youths with enough grassroots experience can win seats at the House of Representatives..."

