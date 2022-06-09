The immediate past minister of state for Education and presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has faulted the emergence of Bola Tinubu

Nwajiuba disclosed the process was faulty while noting that the ruling party dumped the consensus arrangement

Aside from being among 28 presidential aspirants who bought the presidential nomination form, Nwajiuba was also the first cabinet member to resign his position in pursuing his ambitions

Former minister of state for Education and one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has blamed his absence at the convention on the abandonment of the consensus approach in picking the party’s flag bearer for 2023.

He expressed disappointment that after he and almost all other aspirants agreed to a consensus approach to the selection of a presidential candidate, the party succumbed to handing over the party’s ticket to the highest bidder.

Nwajiuba was conspicuously absent at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the convention, The Leadership reports.

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba faults Tinubu’s emergence. Photo credit: Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba

Source: Facebook

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba accuses APC

According to him, he and other aspirants from the South East had expected the APC to extend the power shift not just to the South but specifically to the South East in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“My approach to the Nigeria presidency, is hinged on being able to present a progressive vision of an inclusive, united and focused brand of energy to transform Nigeria into a wholesome economic power house, whose citizens will be better secured to live more fulfilling.

“I choose to take the tedious path of following the law, meeting requirements and staying disciplined, in other to sell a paradigm of same. I and almost all other aspirants agreed to a consensus approach to the selection of our candidate, to effectively maintain the outlook of a progressive family, away from an all for money by highest bidder image, which had already been assigned to another political party.

“I and other aspirants now of the south east, wrote the leadership of our party to appreciate the commitment to move the presidential ticket to the south, and requested a further deepening to the southeast to reflect our primary reason for seeking the office, which remains, ‘to build a more united and inclusive secured and prosperous nation.”

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba sends message to Nigerians

Nwajiuba urged members of his family, friends, well-wishers and political associates not to be despondent or disappointed at his decision to quit the race as he considered it the best move given the circumstances leading up to the convention.

APC primary: Details emerge on why Emeka Nwajiuba shunned exercise

Recall that Chinedu Nwajiuba, younger brother of former minister of state for education and APC presidential aspirant, Emeka Nwajiuba explained why his elder brother was absent at the ongoing primary at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The younger Nwajiuba said his brother did not attend the event because he was betrayed by the leadership of the ruling party.

He disclosed this in a statement issued last night, Tuesday, June 8, and seen by Legit.ng.

Unbeatable Tinubu floors Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi, others, wins APC presidential primary

Meanwhile, Tinubu, on Wednesday, June 8, emerged as the winner of the APC's presidential primary held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

In a stiff contest, the Jagaban himself floored his challengers, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and others.

From the votes sorted and counted, Tinubu claimed 1, 271 votes, while his closest challenger, Rotimi Amaechi, polled 316.

Source: Legit.ng