List of 15 People Who Helped Tinubu Defeat the Cabals, Osinbajo and Others
The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, seems to have found new foot soldiers who helped him lead his campaign to a resounding success at the just concluded primary.
These foot soldier had successfully helped him win the keenly contested APC primary held at Eagle's Square in Abuja with a wide margin.
Below are names of some of the people who helped him become the presidential candidate of the ruling party against all odds.
- Kashim Shettima
- Senator Dayo Adeyeye
- Senator Abu Ibrahim
- Senator Iyiola Omisore
- Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe
- Senator Rilwan Akanbi
- Comrade Abdulhakeem Alawuje
- Mutiu Kunle Okunola:
- Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
- Isiaka Oyetola
- Femi Gbajabiamila
- James Faleke
- Lagos West senator, Solomon Adeola
- Chief Bisi Akande
- Abdullah Ganduje
Following his recent victory at the just concluded All Progressives Congress presidential primary, here is a list of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's seven-point agenda.
Tinubu, who polled 1,271 votes, defeated 13 others in the race. His closest opponent was the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who scored 316 votes.
His ambition received opposition from some of his erstwhile associates including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who polled 235 votes.
Meanwhile, national Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who has now emerged as the presidential flagbearer of the party going into the 2023 general election stands tall among others in Nigeria.
He is regarded as a patriotic elder statesman and Pan-Africanist who remains a great inspiration to African youths.
Legit.ng also reported that Tinubu defeated all other contestants most especially his former political son, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to emerge the presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a keenly contested primary held at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the federal capital territory.
Recall that in 2017, Yemi Osinbajo said he had never met Bola Tinubu, when he was appointed as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State during Tinubu’s administration.
Also, in 2015, Tinubu recommended Osinbajo to then APC presidential aspirant, Muhammadu Buhari to be his running mate.
