The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, seems to have found new foot soldiers who helped him lead his campaign to a resounding success at the just concluded primary.

These foot soldier had successfully helped him win the keenly contested APC primary held at Eagle's Square in Abuja with a wide margin.

Source: Facebook

Below are names of some of the people who helped him become the presidential candidate of the ruling party against all odds.

Kashim Shettima Senator Dayo Adeyeye Senator Abu Ibrahim Senator Iyiola Omisore Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe Senator Rilwan Akanbi Comrade Abdulhakeem Alawuje Mutiu Kunle Okunola: Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Isiaka Oyetola Femi Gbajabiamila James Faleke Lagos West senator, Solomon Adeola Chief Bisi Akande Abdullah Ganduje

Source: Legit.ng