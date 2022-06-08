The former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso has clinched the presidential ticket of the opposition party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party

Kwankwaso made this disclosure on Wednesday, June 8, during the opposition party's convention in Abuja

A former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has emerged as the presidential aspirant of the New Nigeria Peoples Party at the party’s presidential primary election on Wednesday, June 8, The Punch reports.

The NNPP is currently holding its presidential primary election in the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Kwankwaso emerged as the NNPP’s flagbearer after delegates made their choice known by voice vote.

Details later…

Source: Legit.ng