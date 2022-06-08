BREAKING: Kwankwaso Emerges NNPP Presidential Candidate
by Esther Odili
- The former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso has clinched the presidential ticket of the opposition party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party
- Kwankwaso made this disclosure on Wednesday, June 8, during the opposition party's convention in Abuja
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
A former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has emerged as the presidential aspirant of the New Nigeria Peoples Party at the party’s presidential primary election on Wednesday, June 8, The Punch reports.
The NNPP is currently holding its presidential primary election in the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.
Kwankwaso emerged as the NNPP’s flagbearer after delegates made their choice known by voice vote.
Details later…
Source: Legit.ng