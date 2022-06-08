In what can be described as an iconic moment, a supporter of former Lagos state governor and newly elected presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been seen waving a flag of Bola Tinubu, in apparent show of joy.

Tinubu had defeated a host of strong aspirants like his former political son Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to clinch the ticket.

Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

Fourteen aspirants who contested the race with him include: Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajuba, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Mr Ahmed Rufai, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Mr Jack Rich, Governor Ben Ayade, Gov. David Umuahi, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Ahmed Yarima, Dr Ahmed Lawal, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Governor Yahaya Bello and Mr Ogbonnaya Onu.

Photo: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

Nine aspirants who had earlier withdrawn from the race includ: Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohnenye, Dr Felix Nicholas, former Gov. Godswill Akpabio, former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, former Speaker Dimeji Bankole, Sen. Ajayi Boroffice, Governor Muhammad Badaru, Sen. Ken Nnamani and Governor Kayode Fayemi.

All of them stepped down for the national leader except Dr Felix Nicholas who stepped down for Yemi Osinbajo.

The total rundown of states and their respective accredited delegates are as follows:

Abia – 50; Adamawa- 62; Anambra- 63; Bayelsa- 24; Bauchi- 55; Benue- 64; Borno- 81; Cross River- 54; Delta- 73; Enugu- 51; Ekiti- 48; Edo- 54; Ebonyi- 38; FCT- 80.

Others are Gombe- 33; Imo- 81; Jigawa- 81; Lagos- 60; Plateau- 51; Katsina- 102; Kebbi- 63; Kwara- 48; Kogi- 63; Kaduna- 61; Kano- 126; Nasarawa- 39; Niger- 75; Ondo- 54; Ogun- 60; Oyo- 99; Osun- 90; Rivers- 69; Sokoto- 69; Taraba- 46; Yobe- 51 and Zamfara- 42.

