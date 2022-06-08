A soldier of the Nigerian military has been killed in a road traffic crash in the Dei-Dei area of Abuja

The soldier was killed alongside a courier man while trying to rescue two victims of the road accident in the area

According to an eyewitness, the duo were crushed to death by a speedy trailer that ran into them while they tried to save the other victims of a road crash

Two persons - a Nigerian military soldier and a delivery guy - were on Tuesday, June 8, crushed to death in the Dei-Dei area of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

Daily Trust reports that the duo were killed while making efforts to rescue four victims of a road traffic crash in the area when a moving trailer crushed them to death.

A soldier and a courier man have been killed while trying to help accident victims in the Dei-Dei area of Abuja. Photo: Tampioruobari Mgbingbi

Source: Depositphotos

Sadiq Usman, an eyewitness to the incident said the first crash had involved a commercial motorcyclist popularly known as Okada and his passenger.

Usman said that while the Okada man escaped from the accident, his passenger died on the spot as she fell off the motorcycle.

His wrods:

“The bike man escaped from the accident but his passenger was not so lucky as she fell off the bike.

“The military man who was in a commercial vehicle along with some passengers rushed to rescue the victim. The courier rider also parked his bike to rescue the victim."

“They were in the process of removing the victim when a speedy articulated truck ran over them.’’

An official speaks on the incident

Speaking on the incident, the unit commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in charge of Zuba, Elizabeth Benedict, said four other persons, including the motorcyclist’s passenger, sustained various degrees of injury.

Source: Legit.ng