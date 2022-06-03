Idoma and Igede youths in Benue have endorsed Peter Adejoh as the next deputy governor of the north-central state

The groups said the nomination of Adejoh will assist in compensating the youths that contribute to the largest number of the voting population in the state

Adejoh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of a business consulting firm is widely regarded as a highly driven entrepreneur

Makurdi - The Benue South Youth Coalition, BSYC has demanded the deputy governorship slot in next year's guber polls.

The youths made up of the Ochetoha and the Igede youths council threw their weight behind the candidature of Peter Adejoh for the plum job.

Idoma and Igede youths have endorsed Peter Adejoh as the next Benue state deputy governor. Photo credit: @MojiDelano

This, they said will assist in compensating the youths that contribute to the largest number of the voting population.

Speaking at a press conference in Makurdi, Comrade Obande Gideon, chairman of the Ochetoha K'Idoma Youth Wing, and Comrade Anderson Iji Egbodo, the secretary of the Igede youth council said the groups saluted the youth constituency for their outstanding conduct in the state throughout the period of the primary elections conducted by political parties.

They said it is an affirmation of youth readiness and commitment to the involvement of the youth constituency in vying for political offices and clinching some of the offices.

Comrade Gideon said:

''The role of the ruling generation in the emergence of the flag bearers for the office of governor across political lines cannot be over-emphasized, especially in the two major parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"In view of the fact that young people between the ages of 18 and 45 dominate the country’s voting population, there is no contention as to the reality that the nation's youth population is critical to the emergence of who man's the number one office of our dear state Benue and the country Nigeria in 2023.

"It is, therefore, sacrosanct to give the young population a place on the joint ticket of the governor and deputy as it will go a long way to influence the choice of young people.

"There is no gain in saying that a lot of young people in Benue South have shown the capacity to lead at any level.

''Dr. Peter Adejoh, Hon Sam Odeh and others too numerous to mention have at different times in their various fields demonstrated competence and readiness to transform the state if given the opportunity to serve.

''Someone like Dr. Peter Adejoh, a seasoned technocrat, has a large following of young people across party lines through his empowerment schemes and the job opportunities he has created for the youth across the country.''

Benue 2023: Idoma youths endorse Peter Adejoh as deputy governor

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Idoma Youths Forum endorsed the candidature of Adejoh as a deputy governorship candidate in the state.

The forum in a statement signed by Ameh Yusuf said it is saddened by news reports credited to some Idoma groups canvassing for support for some leaders in Idoma land for the office of deputy governor for the 2023 governorship elections in the state.

He said it is sad to note that the people of Benue South Senatorial District have not learnt their lessons.

