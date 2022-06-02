INEC reveals over 20 million voters card are yet to be claimed by their owners, raising concerns over people's participation in 2023 elections.

The electoral body expressed fears that the low turn out of the people in the registration and collection of PVCs could affect the election next year.

Mary Nkem, the commission's Deputy Director, tells Nigerians, particularly youths, that elections not social media will determines winner in next year elections.

The electoral body lamented the poor participation of citizens in the ongoing continuous voters’ registration exercise.

Punch Newspaper reports that Mary Nkem, deputy director (voter education), made this known in Abuja on Wednesday, June 2.

Nkem made this revelation at the launch of the PVC Bus Drive project, which was organised by a non-governmental organisation, the Advocacy for Civil Engagement.

She consequently urged Nigerians, particularly the youths to be active participants in the process of electioneering in Nigeria.

The director advised that it is vote and not social media that would determined the winners of the 2023 general elections.

Nkem said:

“This CVR exercise began on June 30 2021; but we have discovered that between that time and a few weeks ago, the turnout has been relatively low.

“If the youth in this country would come out en masse to cast their votes, we will no longer be recording 15 or 20 per cent voter turnout in our elections, because we know that the population of the youth alone can make the difference.

“The youth no longer visit the social media, they basically live there today. Therefore, when you want to reach out to them, you must go to where you will meet them – social media.

“However, I will like to say that INEC does not conduct elections on social media neither do we count ballots on Twitter or Instagram.

“Our ballots are counted in the ballot box. It is only the ballot paper that enters into the ballot box that the commission counts.

“So, what does that mean? It means that on election day, people must go out to cast their votes. For you to be able to do so, you must be a registered voter and in possession of a PVC.”

Opposition Party Chairman reveals why INEC shift parties' primaries deadlines

INEC earlier advised the 18 registered political parties to go ahead and elect their party candidates across the board as there will not be any tinkering of the 2023 election.

The national chairman of the Zenith Labour Party said the move by the commission was an initiative of political parties and not the commission.

Nwanyanwu added that the shift would afford parties ample time to adjust their programmes ahead of the new deadline.

