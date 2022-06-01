Senate President , Ahmed Lawan has asked APC delegates to vote for “a leader with absolutely no baggage”

, Lawan urged the delegates to put pecuniary and monetary incentives aside and vote him to be the Party's presidential candidate

The principal lawmaker also promised the delegates that he will be a leader and not a ruler if given the mandate to lead the party in the 2023 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has appealed to delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider the history and public record of candidates before voting in the upcoming presidential primary of the party.

Lawan, who is also contesting in the primary made the passionate appeal in a statement on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, June 1.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, addressed the APC delegates ahead of the presidential primary.

Source: Facebook

The Senate President asked the delegates to vote for him so that he could emerge as the APC presidential flag bearer in the 2023 general elections.

He asked the delegates to elect someone that will lead and not rule Nigerians. In his words,

“a leader with absolutely no-baggage”.

His statement reads in part:

“To all delegates across Nigeria, I beseech you to put pecuniary and monetary incentives aside and seriously consider what is ‘in the greater good.’ As you make your decision in picking the flag bearer of our party, I urge you to seek for a leader and not a politician.

“I ask you to choose a person that will lead and not rule Nigerians; one that will be understanding, tolerant, fair, honest, and progressive. A leader that comes with absolutely ‘No-Baggage.’

“A vital component of any logical, efficient and authentic evaluation of a person involves assessing past behavior. The key here is that one’s best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. If one has always done something a certain way, they are likely to do that same thing in the same manner in the future.

“The same goes for how one navigates or pillages in leadership. Thus, as you, the delegates, are determining the APC party presidential flag bearer, it is important to look at past behavior to elicit what behaviors, avarice and rapacity candidates have exhibited in the past. It is important for you to access all candidates along this parameter.

Lawan debunks news of stepping down for another candidate

Meanwhile, the Senate President recently debunked the report that he was stepping down for another candidate.

The claim was debunked by the spokesperson of the Ahmad Lawan Campaign Organisation on Monday, May 23.

Iyke Ekeoma said the report is being sponsored by some politicians who are intimidated by the kind of political waves being pulled by Lawan.

