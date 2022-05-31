The governor of Jigawa state, Badaru Abubakar, has denied withdrawing from the APC presidential race to back Rotimi Amaechi

Governor Badaru said his presence before the screening panel on Monday, May 30, put to rest the rumours that he had stepped down

The Jigawa state governor had earlier said he cannot run against Amaechi as they are both children of President Buhari

FCT, Abuja - Badaru Abubakar, Jigawa state governor and APC presidential aspirant, has denied stepping down for another aspirant ahead of the ruling party's primary election.

The governor who spoke through his media aide, Auwal Sankara, said his appearance before the screening panel proved that he had not stepped down for anyone, The Punch reported.

Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state said he did not withdraw from the APC presidential race to back Rotimi Amaechi. Photo credit: @SankaraJgh

Source: Twitter

Governor Badaru had earlier said he was not going to contest for the party’s presidential ticket against Amaechi.

The governor made this known to the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in the state at the Manpower Development Institute, Dutse, in the presence of Amaechi.

“We are both the children of President Muhammadu Buhari, who loves us dearly, respects us and in whatever we do, certainly, must have the blessing and that blessing we respect.

“So Jigawa delegates, when you think of me, think of (Mr) Amaechi because we are the children of President Buhari, so on that day, it’s either I run or he runs, but for sure, I cannot run against him," he said.

The Jigawa state governor who was screened on Monday, May 30, however, said his previous statement did not mean he would step down for Amaechi.

APC presidential primary: Screening went well, says Badaru

Speaking about the screening, Governor Badaru said that the exercise went well.

He said issues determined by the panel were verification of his membership and financial statuses as well as his academic credentials, and other requirements for a presidential candidate as stipulated in the Nigerian Constitution.

2023: Buhari speaks on APC presidential candidate

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has broken his silence on the method of choosing the presidential candidate of the APC during the forthcoming primary.

Speaking with APC governors in Abuja on Tuesday, May 31, the president advised them to focus on the changing dynamics of the country and the expectations of Nigerians in electing a candidate.

He urged them to have victory as their major focus in the entire process, adding that the flagbearer must be someone who will give a sense of confidence to the masses.

Source: Legit.ng