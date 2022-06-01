The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, was issued the certificate of return by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku in a tweet on Wednesday, June 1, spoke about his arrival at the PDP's national secretariat to get the certificate.

Read the tweet below:

"I have just arrived at the Wadata Plaza, the headquarters of the @OfficialPDPNig, to collect the Certificate of Return as the presidential candidate of our great party, the PDP. A significant step toward creating One Nigeria."

On its official Twitter page, the opposition party also spoke about the ceremony where Atiku was given the certificate.

The tweet said:

"Happening Now! Presentation of Certificate of Return to the just-elected @OfficialPDPNig Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, GCON."

On his part, Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the PDP, described the former vice president as “the man of today and tomorrow”, and boasted that he will be president in 2023.

Speaking on the primary, Iyorchia said there was no victor and loser, ascribing the victory to the party generally.

In his speech after receiving the certificate, Atiku commended the party for being free and fair in its conduct of election.

He advised PDP members to work together to win the presidency in the coming general elections.

