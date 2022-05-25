Dino Melaye has blamed gang-up for his loss at the primary to elect the senatorial candidate for Kogi West

Melaye was defeated by the serving House of Representatives’ member representing Kabba-Buni/Ijumu Federal Constituency

Yusuf beat Melaye in the re-run election to pick Kogi West Senatorial ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party

Former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has blamed gang-up for his loss at the primary to elect the senatorial candidate for Kogi West on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The serving House of Representatives’ member representing Kabba-Buni/Ijumu Federal Constituency, defeated Melaye on Tuesday.

Yusuf beat Melaye in the re-run election to pick Kogi West Senatorial ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Dino Melaye has blamed gang-up for his loss at the primary to elect the senatorial candidate for Kogi West. Photo: Dino Melaye

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The election, held on Monday, had ended in deadlock as both aspirants scored 88 votes respectively.

However, during the runoff election on Tuesday, Yusuf scored 163 votes while Dino Melaye scored 99 votes, denting Melaye’s hope of returning to the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

When the Returning Officer, Stephen Onoji, announced the result on Tuesday, there was jubilation by Yusuf’s supporters.

Congratulating Yusuf, Melaye tweeted, “The primary has been fought and won. I congratulate Hon. T.J YUSUF and thank all those who voted in the first and second ballot for me.

“The gang-up is unimaginable but l give God praise. God bless you all. SDM.”

Reacting, Yusuf extended urged his co-contestants to join hands with him to win in the general election.

He commended the peaceful conduct of the primary and promised to continue with his good work if re-elected at the general election.

Melaye, who represented the district as a senator from 2015 to 2019, was defeated by the incumbent Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress in a re-run senatorial election in 2019.

NAN reports that in Kogi East, former banker, Dr Victor Adoji clinched the ticket to fly the flag of PDP at next February’s general election.

Source: Legit.ng