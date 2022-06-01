The governor of Bauchi state is making a swift move to be re-elected into the position despite losing at the PDP presidential primary

After failing to secure the Peoples Democratic Party's 2023 presidential ticket at the party's primary on Saturday, May 28, the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, might be in for a breath of fresh air.

Premium Times reports that Governor Mohammed is set to pick the ticket for the party's governorship following the withdrawal of the PDP's candidate in Bauchi state, Ibrahim Kashim.

Bala Mohammed who lost at the PDP's presidential primary might be securing a ticket for the Bauchi governorship election.

The governor, a former lawmaker and minister of the Federal Capital Territory lost the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar, an ex-vice president of Nigeria and the party's 2019 flagbearer.

Mohammed only managed to garner 20 votes at the PDP's presidential primary.

A twist in become a governor for the second time

Sources within the state chapter of the party confirmed that the Kashim, a Secretary to the State Government was only used by the governor as a character to secure the position for Bala Mohammed's political adventure in the presidential race.

The source said:

“The SSG is the governor’s Plan-B, should His Excellency fail to clinch the presidential ticket next week.

“No doubt Kashim, who is barely known by many in Bauchi, is only helping his boss to hold forth until the presidential election primaries are concluded.”

Many Nigerians who agree with this claim have also noted that it is unusual for a first-time governor in the country who should be hopeful for re-election to take such a risk.

However, fortunately for Mohammed, the PDP has scheduled a re-run of the primary in Bauchi on Saturday, June 4.

Northern PDP governorship candidate steps down

Saddique Abubakar wins APC guber ticket in Bauchi state

Meanwhile, the immediate past Chief of Air Staff, Sadiqque Abubakar, was on Thursday, May 27 elected the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state.

Abubakar, a distinguished military pilot, served as Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff from July 13, 2015, to January 26, 2021.

The retired air force officer scored 370 votes to defeat four other aspirants. His closest rival, Halliru Jika, a senator representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, scored 278 votes.

