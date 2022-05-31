Ibrahim Kashim, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s governorship candidate in Bauchi state, has reportedly stepped down ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Following his alleged voluntary withdrawal, the PDP is set to conduct a fresh governorship primary election, Leadership reported.

The newspaper stated that the party’s state publicity secretary, Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari, said on Tuesday, May 31, that the PDP gubernatorial candidate voluntarily withdrew from the 2023 governorship race.

According to Zainbari, the new primary election will take place on Saturday, June 4.

How Ibrahim Kashim won the PDP guber ticket

Kashim was the sole governorship aspirant in the party’s gubernatorial primary election in which he amassed all the delegates’ votes of 655 with only one invalid vote, to emerge the governorship candidate last week.

The immediate-past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), joined the Bauchi gubernatorial race after incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed opted for presidential race on the platform of the party.

However, Governor Mohammed lost the presidential primary election to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

