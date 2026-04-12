PDP Group Asks Deputy Speaker to Join Abia Guber Race
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has openly called on Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu to join the governorship race, signalling growing cross-party recognition of his leadership capacity and political influence.
This unexpected appeal underscores the rising momentum around his candidacy and reflects a broader confidence in his ability to provide purposeful direction for Abia State.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng