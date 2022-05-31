Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has urged the All Progressive Congress not to allow its presidential primaries to become another dollar rain

According to the former presidential aspirant, APC has a higher responsibility not to let the exercise be a trading platform for the highest bidder

Olawepo-Hashim went on to note that the Nigerian presidency has never been for sale and should not be for sale now

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential primaries, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has issued a strong warning to the ruling party.

Olawepo-Hashim in a statement from his media office and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 31, urged the party’s leadership not to allow its presidential primary and convention to become “another dollar rain and a trading platform for the highest bidder.”

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has warned that the Nigerian presidency must not be for sale.

Source: UGC

The former presidential candidate cautioned that the party has a higher responsibility saying the Nigerian Presidency has never been for sale it should not be for sale now.

Speaking further, he explained that the country is neither a commodity to be traded nor a property to be auctioned and sold to the highest bidder.

According to the APC chieftain, the PDP has demonstrated that it has learnt nothing, but as a party, the APC cannot follow her inglorious example.

He said:

"The next President of Nigeria must not be a Mafioso leader. Our president must not be a gangster! As a party in government, the APC has a sacred and patriotic duty to guide a disciplined transfer of power not one left in the hands of the god of mammon.”

Olawepo-Hashim argued that a lot is expected from it in terms of direction and leadership being the party of the sitting president.

He added that the government still has a lot of leverage and political enforcement mechanisms beyond money.

Olawepo-Hashim, therefore, enjoined the party’s screening committee to:

“Be serious about the exercise of screening. The EFCC must be ready to follow the large movement of illicit cash for politics and seize where necessary, laundered funds in circulation and prosecute offenders.”

