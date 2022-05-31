APC presidential aspirant, Senator Rochas Okorocha has been granted bail from the custody of EFCC by the federal high court

Okorocha was arrested by the EFCC for jumping administrative bail issued to him by the anti-graft commission

He however thanked Nigerians for their show of concern and relentless prayers during his ordeal with EFCC

Imo, Owerri - Embattled lawmaker, Senator Rochas Okorocha has expressed his appreciation to Nigerians for their support during his ordeals with the commission of the economic and financial crime (EFCC), Vanguard newspaper reported.

The senator made this known on Tuesday, May 31 via a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sam Onwuemedo.

Okorocha is facing a 17-count for allegedly diverting public funds into his private account in 2016 during his tenure as a sitting governor was granted bail for the sum of N500 million by the federal high court in Abuja.

According to his appreciation statement, thanked Nigerians home and abroad for their show of concern and their relentless prayer.

Okorocha said:

“We thank God for this juicy and lofty development. We thank Nigerians, within and outside, who had continued to send correspondences to show concern, over the fate of the foremost African philanthropist. We remain grateful for their genuine concern.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We also thank those who had devoted their precious time to prayers, for GOD’S intervention. Most importantly, our gratitude goes to justice Ekwo, who had seen the efficacy of granting bail to the Ogboko born enigma.

“Equally, we pray that the Almighty God would bless the astute lawyers handling the case, immensely. They have remained wonderful. We ask God to show love to the leadership and officers of the EFCC and grant them their heart desires.”

Okorocha's traveling passport withheld

Meanwhile, as earlier reported by Legit.ng, the federal high court in its ruling stated that Rochas Okorocha despite is bail will not be allowed to travel out of the country.

Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered Okorocha to submit his traveling pasport to the court registry as the court ordered the registry to prompt the Nigeria Immigration Service that Okorocha’s international passport was in its custody.

Also, the court held that Okorocha will remain in EFCC custody until his bail conditions are met.

Okorocha denies filing lawsuit against FG demanding N1bn for invasion of privacy

In another development, Senator Rochas Okorocha has denied suing the office of the minister of justice and the EFCC for a N1billion.

Okorocha in a statement issued by his spokesperson said the legal team is more focused on ensuring he gets out of EFCC's custody.

The embattled senator is facing a 17-count charge for allegedly diverting public funds to private accounts while he was a serving governor in Imo state.

EFCC speaks on Okorocha's arrest

Meanwhile in an earlier report by Legit.ng, the daughter of the accused, Uloma Nwosu alleged that her father's arrest was political.

Responding to the allegation, the EFCC said Okorocha’s arrest was prompted because he jumped an administrative bail granted to him by the commission as opposed to the speculation that his arrest was political.

Senator Okorocha was arraigned by the commission on Monday, May 30 where he is facing a 17-count charge for money laundering and other related offenses.

Source: Legit.ng