It is now no news that the results of the governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are out.

Interestingly some aspirants in both parties clinched tickets unchallenged and by this, they seem to be already cruising to victory to occupy their desired offices even before the 2023 general elections.

Some APC, PDP governors emerged unchallenged in the primaries (Photo: @AhmaduFintiri, @BuniMedia, @ProfZulum, @Bellomatawalle1)

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng in this piece has compiled a list of aspirants from the PDP and the APC who secured tickets in their various states during primaries without having to contest it with anyone.

Governor Bello Matawalle (Zamfara, APC) Governor Babagana Zulum (Borno, APC) Governor Muhammed Inuwa (Gombe, APC) Sa’idu Umar (Sokoto guber, PDP) Mai Mala Buni (Yobe, APC) Ibrahim Kassim (Bauchi guber PDP) Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa PDP) Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara APC) Uche Nnaji (Enugu guber, APC) Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta guber, APC) Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta Senatorial North District, APC) Ede Dafinone (Delta Senatorial Central District, APC) Joel-Onowakpo Thomas (Delta Senatorial South, APC) Bolaji Abdullahi (Kwara Central Senatorial District, PDP) Rafiu Ibrahim (Kwara South Senatorial district, PDP) Bala Mande (Zamfara North Senatorial District, PDP) Desmond Elliot (Surulere constituency I in Lagos, APC) Femi Gbajabiamila (Speaker, Surulere constituency I in Lagos, APC) Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos-east Senatorial District, APC) Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central Senatorial District, APC) Tanko Al-Makura (Nsarawa South Senatorial District, APC) Abdul’aziz Yari (Zamfara West Senatorial District, APC) Kabiru Marafa (Zamfara Central Senatorial District, APC) Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto Central Senatorial District, APC) Ahmad Kaita (Katsina North Senatorial District, PDP) Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North Senatorial District, APC) Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North Senatorial District, APC) Kabiru Gaya (For chairman of Senate Committee on INEC, APC) Barau Jibrin (Kano North-central Senatorial District, APC)

Meanwhile, Fintri had won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in the state.

The state governor won with a total of 663 of the 668 votes, with five of the votes declared void.

Earlier, Fintiri had called for the support of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

