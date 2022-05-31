2023 Peoples Democratic Party's presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has revealed why he lost at the party's primary

Momodu also accused PDP leaders from the southern region of the country of working against each other

According to Momodu, there was a gang-up against Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and he was aware of this before the primary election on Saturday, May 28

One of Nigeria's media moguls who contested at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary on Saturday, May 28, has explained why he lost the bid the become the party's presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election.

Dele Momodu while speaking in an interview with TVC News said top PDP leaders from the southern part of the country failed to work together despite calls from different quarters on the need to have a Nigerian president from the region.

He also said that most of the party leaders from the south were working against each other rather than investing their resources and political effort into one person who could push for the interest of all.

His words:

"I wasn't surprised, I deal with facts. I believe the south or the southern aspirants did not work together."

Dealing with a difficult southern governor

Speaking on efforts he made to get the southern leaders within the PDP to be on the same page., Momodu revealed that several times, he reached out to Governor Nyesom Wike on how the region could strategically produce the next party's presidential flagbearer.

He said:

"And I've warned, on March 20, I wrote a letter to governor wike - fantastic governor, one of the best in Nigeria, we call him Mr prudence, I've spent the last one and years in Port Harcourt working to brand him

"But the moment, I declared to run for the presidency, we got strained. So that was when I suspected he wanted to run and he didn't tell anybody he wanted to run but I knew he wanted to run and I send him a letter."

Momodu claimed that Governor Wike ignored him even when he wrote a letter in which he copied two senior advocates of Nigeria - Mike Ozekhome and a former minister of justice in Nigeria, Mohammed Adoke.

He added:

"I have access to people and I get information. I called wike and wrote to him but he ignored me. I told him this is what will happen, they are going to gang up against him."

He also added that the team of politicians that worked together for the emergence of a former vice president Atiku Abubakar as the party's presidential flag bearer did not gang up against him.

Momodu said:

"They didn't gang up against me because it was a game of money, sometimes you spend your money to promote good causes, you spend your money not for you to be the sole beneficiary. Whatever little I make I spend the bulk of it on other people."

The media entrepreneur explained that politics should never be about yourself at all times and that if as a brother from the south region, other politicians spent resources to back him up, maybe the south could have won the PDP primary.

His words:

"What I try to say is let Nigerians learn to invest in good people. In fact, only one governor from the south welcomed me, others, you send messages they ignore, you call, they don't pick.

"And I knew that the day of reckoning would come and it did come last Saturday."

"I am a very straight shooter, and very strategic, I got nothing on Saturday because I didn't pay for anything."

