Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has appreciated God for the release of the Methodist prelate and three other clerics

Ikpeazu said the trio were released due to the grace of God, the prayers made by the Christian community and the efforts of security officers in the state

According to the governor, there would be improved security measures taken by his administration to curb the activities of criminals in the state

The governor of Abia state, Olezie Ikpeazu, on Monday, May 30, explained that the abducted Methodist prelate, His Eminence Samuel Uche Kanu, the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt Rev Okechukwu Michael and the Prelate’s Chaplain, Very Rev. Shittu were released by the grace of God.

A statement released by the chief press secretary to the governor, Onyebuchi Ememanka, said explained in detail why the trio were freed by their abductors with 24-hours after the kidnap.

His Eminence Samuel Uche-Kanu was released alongside three other clerics barely 24-hours after their abduction. Photo: Dozie John

Source: Twitter

Ememanka noting that the governor had spoken to the prelate after their freedom added that the grace of God, the fervent prayers of the Christian community and the well-coordinated response from security agencies in Abia state contributed immensely to the Kanu's release.

He added that the freed prelate and his team are in high spirits and appreciate God for their freedom from captivity.

Improved security in Abia state

Further speaking on the persisting insecurity in Abia state, Ikpeazu said security will be beefed up around the Isuikwuato - Umunneochi axis of the state.

The governor assured the public that such an effort will curb the activities of criminals operating in the area.

Concerning the Uturu-Okigwe area which is a known location for the spike in kidnapping, robbery and killing of travellers, the governor called for interstate collaboration to secure the areas.

His words:

"The location of the area around the state’s borders with four states of Imo, Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi makes it attractive to criminals who easily enter the State and also escape through any of these routes.”

100 million ransom? Methodist prelate, others regain freedom

His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche, the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria and two other priests were freed by their abductors on Monday, May 30, barely 24 hours after they were kidnapped along the Umunneochi-Isuikwuato axis on Sunday, May 29.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abia state command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the release of the victims.

However, Ogbonna noted that he could not give details as to whether a ransom was paid to secure the release of the kidnapped victims or not.

