Senator Abdullahi Adamu's led national working committee of the ruling APC has been entangled in a fresh crisis

This is as a member of the APC NWC, reportedly accused the national chairman of the party of failing to prioritise the key decisions of the committee

Meanwhile, Malam Salihu Moh. Mustapha alleged that senator Adamu despite the crisis rocking the ruling party has remained difficult to reach

Following the uncertainties that trailed its presidential convention, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is now enmeshed in a fresh round of crisis, Vanguard reports.

Like in the past, the crisis this time has also emanated from the barely two-month-old National Working Committee (NWC) of the party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Malam Salihu Moh. Mustapha accuses Senator Adamu

A member of the NWC and National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Malam Salihu Moh. Mustapha has alleged that most NWC decisions have been laid fallow as Adamu has refused to implement them.

He also accused Adamu of using President Muhammadu Buhari as a cover-up for the former’s inability to make a headway regarding the screening of the party’s presidential aspirants.

Mustapha said in spite of the multitude of challenges afflicting the party, Adamu has remained largely inaccessible, hence his (Mustapha’s) decision to write him a letter.

Jonathan cleared to contest 2023 presidency

In another development, the fate of former President Goodluck Jonathan would be decided today, two days before the presidential primary of the ruling APC.

The move to include Jonathan in the race according to reports was partly responsible for the much-postponed screening of APC presidential aspirants.

Meanwhile, the presidential primary of the ruling party would is scheduled to hold on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

APC chairman reacts to consensus rumours

Meanwhile, in another report, the chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu said only God can determine the flag bearer of the APC.

He made this known on Wednesday, May 25, when he ruled out the consensus option for the party presidential primaries.

Adamu noted that all presidential aspirants on the platform of the party will be allowed to contest at the primary.

