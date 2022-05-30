The APC will be screening its presidential aspirants to know which of them has the best credentials for the party's ticket

The ruling party, according to a recent statement that has been seen by some media outfits, has fixed Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31 as the dates for the exercise

For Monday, the APC will screen 11 aspirants, while others will take part in the process on Tuesday

Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31 have been chosen by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the dates for the screening of presidential hopefuls.

A list from the ruling party seen by TheCable on Sunday, May 29, revealed that a total of 23 presidential aspirants will take part in the exercise.

While 11 aspirants will be screened on Monday, the remaining 12 are expected to participate in the exercise on Tuesday.

This schedule came after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, May 27, decided to shift the deadline for the conduct of primaries.

2023: Furious reactions as INEC extends primary election deadline

Meanwhile, Nigerians had reacted to the decision of the INEC to extend the deadline for primaries by six days.

During a meeting between the commission and leaders of the 18 registered parties, it was agreed that there will be an extension of the timetable from June 4th to 9th, Vanguard reports.

The parties said they would use the 6-day period to conclude outstanding primaries and prepare to upload the list of candidates and their affidavits on the INEC Candidates Nomination Portal.

But this development has not gone down well with a lot of Nigerians who are already reacting to it on social media, especially on Facebook.

A lot of citizens who are conversant with the many political intrigues unfolding ahead of the 2023 general elections are beginning to lose confidence in the commission entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the polls.

INEC speaks on adjusting 2023 elections timetable

INEC on Friday reacted to the request to adjust the timetable for the 2023 elections.

INEC's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, during a meeting between the commission and leaders of political parties on the platform of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), said the request is different from the earlier demand for an extension of between 37 to 60 days.

