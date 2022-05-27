The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has agreed to the pleading of political parties across Nigeria to extend the deadline for primaries by six days.

During a meeting between the commission and leaders of the 18 registered parties, it was agreed that there will be an extension of the timetable from June 4th to 9th, Vanguard reports.

The parties it will use the 6-day period to conclude outstanding primaries and prepare to upload the list of candidates and their affidavits on the INEC Candidates Nomination Portal.

Speaking on the latest decision, Festus Okoye, INEC's national commissioner in charge of information and voter education committee, said it was made after the commission considered that the said extension does not conflict with previously scheduled activity.

Okoye said:

“The Commission did not schedule any specific activity during this period. The idea is to simply give parties time to compile the list and personal particulars of their nominated candidates before uploading the same to the INEC Candidates Nomination Portal from 10th – 17th June 2022.

“The Commission has decided to allow the request of the political parties since the six-day period does not conflict with the next scheduled activity which is the submission of the list of nominated candidates or any of the subsequent timelines which remain sacrosanct. However, this request is granted in respect of outstanding primaries only without prejudice to those already concluded by political parties. The Commission will not monitor already concluded primaries.”

