Political parties across Nigeria will have to stick to the timetable for the 2023 general elections drawn by INEC

The commission's national chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, in a meeting with parties leaders on Friday, May 27, said there is no going back on the earlier position

Yakubu, however, noted that the parties have adjusted their request and are now asking for an extension of between 37 and 60 days

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, May 27, maintained its stand not to adjust the timetable for the 2023 elections.

INEC's chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, made this known during a meeting between the commission and leaders of political parties on the platform of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), The Nation reports.

Mahmood Yakubu said the timetable will not be adjusted

Source: Original

Noting that the political parties have modified their request to be a demand for an extension of between 37 and 60 days, Yakubu said:

“This meeting is convened from the request of the political parties, so this is distinct from our regular consultative meetings. We have heard from the IPAC Chairman who on behalf of the political parties again requested for a review of our election timelines.

“It appears that the proposition this time around is different. From the request made earlier which the Commission has responded emphatically, for emphasis, the request for last time was for an extension for between 37 days and 60 days, on this, the position of the Commission has not changed.

"Such request will not be entertained in view of the line up of activities already released and published. It appears the parties have presented a modified request, for what the Chairman I called a little adjustment, we will now discuss further to understand the basis for this little adjustment, thereafter the Commission will meet and issue a statement."

Source: Legit.ng