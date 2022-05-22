The proposed Deeper Life crusade in Aba, Abia state has been postponed after a warning by IPOB over security concerns

The crusade was scheduled to hold in Aba from Tuesday, May 24 to Sunday, May 29 but the proscribed group asked the church to halt the programme

The chairman of the crusade’s organising team, Pastor James Akpofure, has confirmed the development

Aba - The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has cancelled his planned crusade in Aba, the commercial city of Abia state.

The Punch newspaper reports that Kumuyi cancelled the crusade due to security concerns in the southeast geopolitical zone.

Pastor Kumuyi is one of Nigeria's most influential Christian preachers. Photo credit: @dclmhq

Source: Twitter

The crusade was scheduled to hold in Aba from Tuesday, May 24 to Sunday, May 29 but the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) told the 80-year-old cleric not to go ahead with the crusade due to the insecurity in the region.

An official of the Global Crusade With Kumuyi confirmed the cancellation of the Aba crusade and noted that a new venue would be announced for the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Also, the chairman of the crusade’s organising team, Pastor James Akpofure, corroborated the development in a statement on Saturday, May 21.

He said:

“As there are currently some security challenges at the intended alpha location (Aba, Abia state, Nigeria), the Global Crusade Convener, Pastor (Dr) W.F. Kumuyi commiserates with our people in Abia state and will be praying along for God’s divine intervention.”

IPOB asks Kumuyi to suspend planned Deeper Life crusade in Abia

Earlier on Thursday, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, had asked Kumuyi to consider the insecurity in the southeast and not proceed with the crusade, saying:

“Let him (Kumuyi) and the organisers of the crusade make sure that nothing happens. The security of this region is not good because of political and criminal activities. We, therefore, advise him to stop this crusade for security reasons.

“IPOB will not allow anyone to die because of this crusade scheduled to hold in Aba. The probability of criminals operating as unknown gunmen infiltrating the crusade is high and they will blame it on IPOB.”

CAN backs Pastor Kumuyi’s southeast crusade, cautions IPOB

On its part, the Christian Association of Nigeria backed Kumuyi and urged IPOB to allow the preacher to proceed with his crusade.

The spokesperson of CAN, Adebayo Oladeji, in an interview said Kumuyi’s coming to Abia would be a blessing to the people of the state.

He added that bloodshed and other forms of insecurity in the state and other southeast states require God’s intervention.

Source: Legit.ng