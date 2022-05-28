The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Yiaga Africa have begun initiatives to help sensitize Nigerians on electoral matters ahead of the 2023 elections

According to both organizations, youths and women are the major targets that will benefit from the initiative

Sensitization and mobilization of voters and prospective young voters are one of the key elements of the initiative

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 13 youths across different states of the federation have been given N1million grants each to mobilize 5,000 young voters in a build-up to the 2023 general elections.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in synergy with Yiaga Africa announced the winners of the N1million grant at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Friday, May 27.

A group photograph of winners of the UNDP, Yiaga Africa N1million grant for young voters mobilization. Photo: Yiaga Africa

According to the executive director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo said the winners were chosen through its #ThePowerOf18 challenge.

Samson said the challenge got over 2,503 applications across the federation within the space of seven days as application eligibility was for young persons between the ages of 18-30.

He said:

"#ThePowerOf18 challenge is another testament to the creativity and innovativeness of young Nigerians, and also the passion and willingness they have for political participation.

"We are optimistic that these winners will be instrumental in motivating their peers to make use of their power as citizens in determining the next set of leaders for this country by voting massively in the 2023 election."

Recipients lauds UNDP, Yiaga Africa voters mobilization initiative

Meanwhile, some of the winners who spoke to Legit.ng's regional reporter said #ThePowerOf18 was a laudable initiative that will spur youth participation in elections.

Khadijah Adekanmbi, a 20-year-old student of Lagos State University who became the youngest recipient of the challenge said it is high time youths start getting involved in electoral matters rather than take the back seat and allow saboteurs to dictate the fate of the youths.

Adekanmbi said participatory governance is very essential to the development of any society seeking to be at par with the western clime.

When asked if she had her PVC, she simply said “of course I do and I will be voting come 2023”.

Azurfa Adi, another winner of the #ThePowerOf18 N1million grant said it was the first time she was getting her PVC as she has always been reluctant to vote in time past.

She added that her impression of the electoral system over the years has always been vague which made her uninterested.

She disclosed that the advent of Yiaga Africa’s electoral sensitization programs gave her a new mindset and belief about the Nigerian electoral system.

Adi, the 27-year-old computer science undergraduate from the University of Jos added that she will be heading to the polls in 2023 and she is motivated in mobilizing as many voters as possible to join her.

2023: There is no alternative to participation, get your PVCs, CSOs tells Nigerian youths

Also, Yiaga Africa in a similar collaboration with OXFAM Nigeria under the #RunToWinNG project staged a convergence of youths to sensitize them on the values of electoral and political participation.

At the event, youths were task to use their potentials to their gains in participating in the electoral process.

According to Yiaga, the whole idea of the #RunToWin festival was to provide support to younger people to contest and win election and also inspire younger people to register and vote at the forthcoming election.

