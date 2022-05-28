Nigeria's ruling party, the All Progressives Congress has again postponed its presidential primary election

This decision confirmed by the APC's spokesman, Felix Morka, comes only a few hours before the original date of the exercise, which was earlier slated for Sunday, May 29

Meanwhile, political parties had requested for 37 to 60 days extension of the timeline for primaries and the nomination of candidates but the commission refused the plea

In what may come as game to a lot of Nigerians and political observers, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted its presidential primary to another date.

The Cable reports that Felix Morka, the ruling party's spokesman, said the new dates are June 6 and 8.

Morka in the early hours of Saturday, May 28, explained that the change came after INEC agreed to extend the deadline for the conduct of the primaries during a meeting with leaders of political parties on Friday, May 27.

Again, APC postpones the presidential primary and announces a new date. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

The APC spokesman said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of deadline for the submission of list of candidates by political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby postpones its Special Convention for Presidential Primary from Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022 to Monday, 6th – Wednesday, 8th of June, 2022."

INEC extends party primaries

On Friday, INEC announced the extension of the deadline for party primaries, Channels TV added.

The commission said in a statement issued by Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner in charge of information and voter education, that it was extending the deadline by six days.

Political parties are now expected to conclude their primaries by June 9, and not June 3 as earlier scheduled by INEC.

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) had requested an extension of the deadline for the primaries.

APC chairman reacts to consensus rumours

Meanwhile, in another report, the chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu said only God can determine the flag bearer of the APC.

He made this known on Wednesday, May 25, when he ruled out the consensus option for the party presidential primaries.

Adamu noted that all presidential aspirants on the platform of the party will be allowed to contest at the primary.

2023: Tinubu begs APC delegates for vote, says he is willing to serve

In another news, APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed has reiterated his will and commitment to serve Nigeria if given the mandate.

Tinubu who met with Ondo state APC delegates appealed and solicited their support at the primary election.

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who received Tinubu in Akure stressed that Nigeria's next president should be from the south.

Source: Legit.ng