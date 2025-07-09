An irate customer caused a scene in a commercial bank after N949k disappeared from her account

A viral video showed the commotion she caused at the bank, as she refused to be pacified by a staff member of the financial institution

The incident triggered mixed reactions, with some netizens recounting how their money also left their accounts without their knowledge

A video of a woman causing a commotion in a bank after N949k vanished from her account has gone viral online.

"If you were the one, would you calm down?" the displeased woman repeatedly asked a bank staff member who tried to calm her down as she insisted on recovering her missing money.

She refused to be pacified by the bank staff and continued to lament at the top of her voice. A TikTok user, @uptown_event, who shared the clip, said the screaming woman is her mother.

According to @uptown_event, the money was taken from her mum's account via the bank's mobile app, adding that her debit alert was disabled so she would not notice the transaction.

She accused the bank of bringing in the police to threaten her over the issue. She wrote:

"N949000 was withdrawn from my mum's account via Mobile App and her debit alert disabled so she won't notice. @Firstbank.

"Imagine going through this in Nigeria.

"They even had the gut to bring police to threaten me but we die here."

Woman's desperate action in bank generates buzz

_majesty_01 said:

"Same thing happened to me but mine was 200k. According to their findings it was withdrawn with my card with pos and sent to a Palmpay account. Oya send Palmpay message na UBA no gree. Went to Palmpay myself and after 2weeks it was traced back to UBA . It was one of their staff😂. See begging they knew all alone. I wanted to sue dem so bad but my lawyer and theirs agreed on a compensation. You see these bank they’re thieves."

July 7 ✝️🙏♥️ said:

"Access bank collect 100k for my account once without debit alert 😭😭💔💔 I don leave the money for them sha."

✨✨PRETTY✨❤ FOLA ✨BABY 💋💖 said:

"Pls don't shout just write an email to cbn n tag first bank of nigeria under 1 hour... your money would be refund immediately."

fav krush 💎💍💙🥶🌚 said:

"First bank withdraw my dad 200k and lied someone use it as online shopping that it can’t be traced Omo first bank ehnnn."

Windy❄️🧊 said:

"Same thing happened to me oooo! Someone withdrew 784k from my account directly from their branch ooo, not even on my app, I don’t have an ATM card, the SIM card connected to that account was disabled two years ago. Access bank never tell me Wetin I wan hear, wen next I enter there, na to destroy their laptops."

Mary said:

"That’s why i don’t have mobile app or atm and I didn’t activate my USSD I only go to bank to do transfer and withdraw so if anything happens to my money dem go provide CCTV of who come collect am."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had caused a commotion in a bank after an undisclosed amount was deducted from her account without her knowledge.

N600k disappears from lady's account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had screamed in a bank after N600k vanished from her account.

In a video, the lady lamented that she was previously keeping the money at home, but now, fraudsters have made away with it when she decided to trust the bank.

An eyewitness who shared the clip corroborated the woman's statement in the video about previously keeping her money in the house.

