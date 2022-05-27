The All Progressives Congress governorship ticket for Kebbi state has been secured by the president of the Nigerian Union of Teachers

The president of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Nasiru Idris, has defeated the Senate majority leader to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Kebbi state, the Cable reports.

Idris defeated Yahaya Abdullahi and another aspirant, Abubakar Gari-Malam to clinch the Kebbi state governorship ticket.

Shortly after the primary, the returning officer for the election, Idris Yahuza while announcing the result said Abdullahi did not get a single vote.

Nasiru Idris has secured the APC governorship ticket for Kebbi state. Photo: APC Vanguard

Source: Twitter

Yahuza added that the NUT president secured 1,005 votes out of the 1,090 votes that were cast while Gari-Malam got 35 votes.

Reacting to the announced result, the NUT president expressed joy over his victory and commended the APC leaders and delegates for the smooth conduct of the primary.

Idris is also a deputy chairman of the NLC.

Some of the party leaders who were present during the primary include the incumbent governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Malami had in the past declared his interest contest for the seat of governor in the state but later withdrew from the race after President Muhammadu Buhari asked political appointees interested in contesting the 2023 elections to resign.

Source: Legit.ng