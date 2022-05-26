President Muhammadu Buhari will be departing for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea for the African Union Summit

His departure is coming on the heels of a crucial presidential primary of the APC slated for May, 29 and 30 respectively

Buhari's departure was made known by his media aide, Femi Adesina via a social media post on Thursday, May 26

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari will be departing for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea today (Thursday, May 26) for the African Union (AU), TheCable reported.

However before his departure, President Buhari met with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in his office as cited by Legit.ng on the Facebook page of Buhari's media aide, Femi Adesina.

It was reported that President Buhari will return back from his trip on the eve of the APC presidential primary election. Photo: (Femi Adesina)

With the presidential primaries of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in motion, Legit.ng gathered that part of what was discussed between Buhari and Osinbajo was about the preparation of the May 29 and 30 APC primaries.

Meanwhile, there is no official statement confirming the outcome of the meeting, but sources have it that part of the discussions focused on the forthcoming presidential primary.

President Buhari to return before APC primaries

The source said President Buhari is expected back in the country on the eve of the APC presidential primary.

Although it isn’t yet clear if Osinbajo — an APC presidential hopeful — spoke with the president on his recent consultations with party delegates and stakeholders across the country, a source said there was a possibility that the matter also formed part of the discussions during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Buhari is yet to reveal who he would prefer as his successor but according to sources, “it’s very unlikely that the VP would have gotten in the race without the backing of his principal.”

2023: APC makes final push for Jonathan

Meanwhile, APC have begun a final push for the Bayelsa-born politician to be the presidential flag bearer of the party.

However, reports have it that Jonathan will only oblige to the call if only he is assured of an automatic ticket.

According to reports, the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu met with the former president in his Abuja residence in what was said to be a meeting of over four hours.

APC chairman reacts to consensus rumours

In another report, the chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu said only God can determine the flag bearer of the APC.

He made this known on Wednesday, May 25, when he ruled out the consensus option for the party presidential primaries.

Adamu noted that all presidential aspirants on the platform of the party will be allowed to contest at the primary.

