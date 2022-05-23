Governor Sani Bello has said he would appoint Dr Kayode Fayemi as Nigeria's next leader if he had the power to do so

The Niger state governor made the comment when the APC presidential aspirant visited him and other APC delegates in Minna

Fayemi, 57, is the current governor of Ekiti state and former minister of mines and steel in the Buhari administration

Minna - Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that if he was given the option and privilege to appoint a president, he would appoint Ekiti state governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Dr. Kayode Fayemi as Nigeria's next leader.

The governor said Fayemi is one of the aspirants that have been a friend to the state before coming to canvass for votes for his presidential ambition.

Governor Fayemi addressing his Niger counterpart and other officials in Government House, Minna. Photo credit: @kfayemi

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, May 23 in Abuja by the spokesman of Dr. Kayode Fayemi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, said Governor Bello made the declaration when he received the presidential aspirant in Government House on Sunday evening, May 22 in Minna.

Governor Bello said:

“You have been here at least three or four times before now. You have been a close friend to Niger state. It is not now that there is a need for support that people are coming.

“Only five or six people have been to the state but you can count on my support. If you become president, I will relax because I know I will have easy access to you. In fact, if I have my way I will appoint you as the next president after President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He said that although he never gets involved in congresses or ward elections, the aspirant has sold himself and he is certain that Niger state delegates are behind him.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Fayemi said there were only five presidential aspirants in the APC, arguing that the others are pretenders.

He stated:

“This is a season of visits and states keep receiving us. The list of presidential aspirants says there are 23 but only five of us are going around the country. With this, you can separate the pretenders from the contenders.

“I am ready for the job. I want you to take a bet on me and you will have no cause to regret it. I can remake Nigeria without unmaking it. I believe in Project Nigeria and that Nigeria is worth fighting for and together we can regain the lost glory of Nigeria.”

The presidential aspirant said that when he becomes the president, he would work towards addressing the insecurity challenges bedevilling the country adding that the triggers of insecurity will be addressed while more attention would be paid to intelligence and technology.

He further said that the headache of the government has always been the power supply adding that to address this, he would decentralize the power supply.

Fayemi who also visited Kastina state assured delegates of his plan to ensure a proper reward system for all the party members.

On his part, Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has described Fayemi as one of Nigeria's finest brains, manager of men, and best fit for the presidency in 2023.

Governor Uzodimma also declared that Imo state APC delegates will look favourably towards Fayemi in the forthcoming primary election of the ruling party.

Governor Uzodimma made the statement when he received Fayemi and his team on Friday, May 21 before leading them to meet the national delegates of the party.

Meanwhile, Governor Fayemi has promised to bring to bear all the wealth of experience garnered over the years towards the resolution of insurgency and banditry in the country.

Governor Fayemi said he was involved in resolving internecine wars in Siera Leone, Liberia, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka and he would replicate the same model in Nigeria if elected as president.

The governor made the comment in Kaduna on Thursday, May 19 when he visited the state to seek the support of delegates ahead of the APC presidential primary election.

Source: Legit.ng