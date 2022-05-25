Live Updates: PDP Holds Governorship Primaries, Elects Candidates across Nigeria ahead of 2023 Polls
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is holding primaries across the 36 states of the federation to elect its governorship candidates.
Stay tuned as Legit.ng brings to you live the reports of those who emerge as the PDP's flagbearers who will contend with the APC's and other parties' candidates in 2023.
Makinde wins second term ticket in Oyo
Governor Seyi Makinde is the winner of the PDP governorship primary in Oyo.
Makinde, at the primary election held in Ibadan, the state capital, claimed a total of 1,040 delegates' votes and thus floored Hazeem Gbolarunmi who managed to poll only two votes.
Ahmadu Fintiri wins return ticket in Adamawa
The governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintri won the PDP governorship primaries in the state.
The state governor won with a total of 663 of the 668 votes, with five of the votes declared void.