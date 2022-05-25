So far, winners have been emerging from the governorship primaries of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which were conducted across the states of the federation on Wednesday, May 25.

Here is a list of the winners so far declared:

The opposition PDP elects its governorship candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credits: Ayinde Abubakre Niyass, Seyi Makinde, Bede Bartholomew, Freedom Radio Nigeria

Source: Facebook

1. Olajide Adediran, Lagos state

Olajide Adediran, the lead visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, linched the governorship ticket of the PDP in Lagos state.

Adediran popularly known as Jandor scored 679 votes to defeat David Vaughan, who polled 20 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2. Uche Ikonne, Abia state

Uche Ikonne, the former vice-chancellor of the Abia State University (ABSU), won the PDP primary in the southeastern state.

He polled 468 votes to defeat five other contestants. Lucky Igbokwe came a distant second with 45 votes, while the only female contestant, Ngozi Merenge, scored five votes.

3. Mustapha Lamido, Jigawa state

Mustapha Lamido, son of Sule Lamido, former Jigawa governor, was elected as the state’s PDP governorship candidate.

He scored 829 out of the 832 votes cast during the primary, while Saleh Shehu, his rival, had no vote.

4. Jibrin Barde, Gombe state

In Gombe state, Jibrin Barde is the winner of the governorship primary.

He got 160 votes to defeat five other aspirants; Jamil Gwamna (119 votes), Ali Gombe (17), Adamu Suleiman (18), Gimba Ya’u (one), and Babayo Ardo (13).

5. David Ombugadu, Nasarawa state

David Ombugadu, a former member of the House of Representatives, won the gubernatorial ticket of the PDP in Nasarawa state.

He polled 247 votes to defeat Nuhu Angbazo, who scored 203 votes.

6. Mohammed Jajari, Borno state

Mohammed Jajari was elected as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Borno state.

He polled 487 votes to defeat Mohammed Imam, who secured 362 votes.

7. Mohammed Abacha, Kano state

Mohammed Abacha, son of late head of state Sani Abacha, won the parallel primary election in Kano.

He got 736 votes to defeat Jafar Sani-Bello who scored 710 votes.

However, another parallel primary is said to be ongoing at the Sani Abacha Youth Centre.

8. Isah Ashiru, Kaduna state

Isah Ashiru picked the PDP governorship ticket for Kaduna state.

A former state and federal lawmaker, Ashiru polled 414 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Sani Sidi, a former director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) who scored 260 votes.

Senator Shehu Sani had two votes.

9. Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom state

Umo Eno, the preferred candidate of Udom Emmanuel, governor of Akwa Ibom, won the governorship ticket in the state.

Eno secured 993 votes to defeat his challengers; Onofiok Luke, a member of the house of representatives, who got two votes; and Bassey Albert, a member of the senate, who polled only one vote.

10. Ahmadu Fintiri, Adamawa state

Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, won the governorship primary in the state.

He secured the party’s ticket to run for a second term after polling 663 votes.

11. Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta state

Sheriff Oborevwori, speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, won the governorship primary in the state.

He polled 590 votes to beat his closest rival, David Edevbie, a commissioner for finance, who polled 113 votes.

12. Seyi Makinde, Oyo state

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo was declared the winner of the PDP primary, after scoring 1,040 votes to defeat Hazeem Gbolarumi, who was his only opponent in the race.

The election was held at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

13. Titus Uba, Benue state

Titus Uba, speaker of the Benue House of Assembly, clinched the governorship ticket.

Uba polled 731 votes to defeat his closest rival, Benson Abounu, Benue deputy governor, who scored 81 votes.

14. Segun Sowunmi, Ogun state

Segun Sowunmi, the former spokesman of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, won the parallel primary of the PDP in Ogun.

He polled 554 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jimi Lawal, who scored 30 votes, while Ladi Adebutu polled 15 votes.

Note: This story will be updated as results from the remaining states become available.

Source: Legit.ng