On Thursday, May 26, the All Progressives Congress (APC) held its governorship primaries across Niger ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The results of the primaries are now being released across several states.

Here is the list of the winners that have emerged so far:

1. Dapo Abiodun, Ogun state

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state secured the party’s ticket to seek a second term in office.

He scored 1,168 votes to defeat five other aspirants.

2. Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta state

Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy senate president, emerged as the governorship candidate of the APC in Delta state.

He polled a total of 1,190 votes and was returned unopposed.

3. Uche Nnaji, Enugu state

Uche Nnaji clinched the APC governorship ticket in Enugu state.

He secured 1,070 votes out of 1,100 votes cast during the exercise monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

4. Muhammadu Yahaya, Gombe state

In Gombe, Muhammadu Yahaya, who is seeking a second term in office, was elected as the APC governorship candidate in the forthcoming election.

He polled 563 votes through voice affirmation, while seven delegates were said to have been unable to make it to the venue of the election..

5. Tonye Cole, Rivers state

In Rivers state, Tonye Cole, a former executive director of Sahara Group, won the governorship ticket of the APC.

Cole polled 986 votes to win the ticket at the party’s primary, defeating Ojukai Flagamakere who got 190 votes, Sukonte Davids with 49 votes, Michael West got 43 votes, Benald Miku had two votes, while Magnus Abe secured one vote.

6. Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa state

Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa, got the APC governorship ticket to run for a second term in office.

Sule polled 698 votes to defeat Fatima Abdullahi, who got three votes.

7. Nasiru Idris, Kebbi state

Nasiru Idris, president of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), emerged the APC governorship candidate for Kebbi state.

He defeated Yahaya Abdullahi, Senate leader, by scoring 1,055 votes out of the 1,090 votes cast.

8. Bello Matawalle

In Zamfara state, Matawalle won the APC governorship ticket.

He ran unopposed and secured the votes of 733 out of 735 delegates drawn from the 147 wards of 14 LGAs of the state.

9. Mai Mala Buni, Yobe state

Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe, was the sole candidate and was elected as the party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 elections.

Kareto said 890 delegates were accredited, 825 votes were cast, 805 votes were valid, while 20 were invalid.

10. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state

The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also secured the APC governorship ticket.

Sanwo-Olu secured 1,170 votes out of a total of 1,198 accredited voters from across the state.

11. Babagana Zulum, Borno state

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulun, is the winner of the APC governorship primaries in the northern state.

The primaries were held at the El-Kanemi Sports Centre in Maiduguri on Thursday evening.

12. Uba Sani, Kaduna state

Senator Uba Sani won the APC governorship primary in Kaduna state.

The Kadina Central Senator defeated two other aspirants in the race. He polled 1,149 votes while Bashir Abubakar scored 37 votes and Sani Shaaban got 10 votes.

Note: This story will be updated as results from the remaining states become available.

