Security operatives Tuesday evening fired teargas to disperse protesters at the residence of the embattled ex-Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha.

The protesters, mainly women, arrived at the besieged Abuja residence of the politician at about 5:20 p.m. to protest the siege on the house by security operatives.

The operatives were acting on the behest of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, which has said it is there to arrest Mr Okorocha because he jumped bail and has avoided court summons.

Before the security operatives dispersed the protesters, one of them carried a bell and chanted slogans in support of the former governor.

“We no go gree. Rochas is a father of the fatherless. He has built schools in Jos and across the nation. He is our incoming president,” she said.

Although the protest was peaceful, the security officers fired teargas to disperse them.

Recall that the security operatives stormed Mr Okorocha’s residence in the Maitama area of Abuja to arrest him. They arrived at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at the Abuja residence of a former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha.

Mr Okorocha, a serving senator, is being investigated by the anti-graft agency for allegedly stealing public funds while in office. He is currently a presidential hopeful on the platform of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC.

In reaction to the siege, Mr Okorocha stated that the invasion of his residence was to prevent him from attending the APC presidential screening on Tuesday.

The EFCC, in a statement by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, however, said the siege was because Mr Okorocha jumped bail and was evading court summons.

Source: Legit.ng