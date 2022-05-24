The Appeals Committee for the Ad-hoc delegate congresses of the APC in Kaduna state has upheld the local government, state and national delegates congresses held in Kaduna

But an aspirant for the governorship of Kaduna state under the APC, Alhaji Sani Sha’aban faulted the process of selecting delegates by the party in Kaduna state and has written a petition to challenge it

Meanwhile, the congresses were done by consensus by APC’s elections guidelines and constitution in the 23 LGAs of Kaduna state

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress( APC) in Kaduna state and in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Mahmood Sani Sha’aban, has faulted the process that produced 2,619 APC delegates in the state and called on the National Secretariat of the party to intervene.

Recall that the Appeal Committee for the Ad hoc Delegates’ Congresses of the party in Kaduna state had upheld the congress last weekend.

The votes recorded from the exercise

Mrs Tinuke Gbadejo-Ogunrinde, chairperson of the Appeal Committee told newsmen that a total of 1,275 delegates were elected for the local and state levels each while 69 national delegates were unanimously elected, bringing the number to a total of 2,619 delegates, Vanguard reports.

She had said:

“The exercise was done by consensus by the APC’s elections guidelines and constitution, no complaint was received before, during or after the congresses."

Sani Sha’aban reacts and faulted the process

Barely hours after Tinuke’s declaration, Sani Sha’aban through his campaign director-general, Dr Danladi Ephraim said no delegate primary election that produced the 2,619 delegates was held anywhere in the state, The Punch added.

According to him, the results of the delegate election were merely fabricated, thus disenfranchising thousands of the APC members in the state of their rights to become delegates as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

He said:

“Contrary to the panel’s assertion that there was no complaint or petition, the Sani Sha’aban Campaign Organisation submitted a petition which the committee refused to collect.”

“This statement is a direct response to the misleading and erroneous press release by the APC delegates primaries election appeal committee.

“We categorically deny, before you and before the whole world, that no such delegates primaries election to produce delegates were ever held in the whole of Kaduna State.”

Source: Legit.ng