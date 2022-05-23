Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has visited Kaduna state in continuation of his presidential campaign

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has visited Kaduna State in continuation of his presidential campaign ahead of the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary.

Osinbajo arrived in the state on Sunday night where he met with the APC Adhoc delegates behind closed doors at the Murtala Mohammed Square.

He was accompanied by Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the Director-General of his campaign organisation Senator Kabiru Gaya among other top government officials.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Professor Osinbajo expressed satisfaction with the outcome of his discussion with the Kaduna APC Delegates.

The Vice President added that the delegates were impressed by his presentation in the areas of security, economy, and healthcare service delivery if he is elected as the next president of the country in 2023.

2023 presidency: Osinbajo meets Imo state delegates behind closed door

Recall that Osinbajo on Friday, May 20 met with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo behind closed doors, as part of consultations for his 2023 presidential bid.

In an interview with newsmen in Owerri shortly after the meeting, the vice president said the 2023 general elections was crucial to the future of the country.

The vice president said he had a fruitful deliberation with the delegates on some critical issues that concerned the economy and the future of the country.

2023: Shouts of 'incoming president' rents the air as Osinbajo visits Osun state

In another development, thousands of Osogbo residents on Friday, May 20 took to the streets in large numbers to welcome the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to Osogbo, the Osun state capital, with rousing fanfare and jubilation.

The arrival of the vice president threw the entire state into a carnival mood as the excited Osogbo people began to shout “Incoming President…” at the sight of Vice President Osinbajo, singing and dancing to sonorous drum beats, likewise displaying campaign posters with fanfare, they welcomed Osinbajo to the Land of Virtue.”

Vice President Osinbajo had visited the state as part of his ongoing nationwide consultations with stakeholders and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the party’s presidential primary election slated for May 29, 2022.

