The screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified Bassey Otu from contesting in the party’s governorship primary for Cross River.

In a document on its resolutions, the panel said Otu’s disqualification followed his inability to provide proof of his educational qualifications.

Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River, had endorsed Otu as the governorship candidate for the APC in the forthcoming primary.

Source: Legit.ng