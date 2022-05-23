The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, may have finally shelved his presidential ambition

Emefiele through his lawyer announced in court on Monday, May 16, his decision to withdraw his suit seeking the legal backing to contest the 2023 presidential election

The court subsequently held that the CBN governor had the right to file the notice of withdrawal and struck out the suit

FCT, Abuja - Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has withdrawn a suit asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to declare him eligible to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that the CBN governor had in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/610/2022 and filed on May 5, asked the court to declare him eligible to contest the presidential election.

Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, on Monday, May 23, withdrew the suit he filed against INEC and the AGF over his presidential ambition. Photo credit: @GodwinIEmefiele

The court had thereafter summoned the defendants, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to appear before it to show cause why Emefiele’s request should not be granted.

2023 presidency: Emefiele asks lawyer to withdraw suit

However, at the court on Monday, May 23, S.T. Maliki, counsel to Emefiele, told Ahmed Mohammed, the presiding judge, that the motion to withdraw the suit was filed on Monday, May 16, TheCable reported.

Maliki added that he has been asked by his client, the CBN governor, to withdraw the suit.

He said:

“Pursuant to the instruction of the plaintiff (Emefiele), we filed a notice of discontinuance dated and filed May 16, 2022.

“And the said notice of discontinuance was served on all the defendants on that said date of May 16, 2022, which proof of service is before your lordship.”

Judge reacts

In his ruling, the presiding judge held that Emefiele had the right to file the notice of withdrawal.

The judge also said the notice of discontinuance was valid and accordingly struck out, The Guardian also reported.

CBN’s Emefiele, Amaechi, others have shut down Nigeria over political ambition, says Robert Opara

Meanwhile, Chief Robert Opara, a former Imo state governorship candidate and a presidential aspirant, has stated that Nigeria has been completely shut down because some people in high places aspire to be the next Nigerian president.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Okpara said all managers of the Buhari economy have completely ignored the importance of their job and the responsibilities they owe to the Nigerian people simply because they eye the office of the president.

Opara who contested in the 2019 Imo state governorship election under the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) on a joint ticket with Hamza Al Mustafa was very particular about the CBN governor, Emefiele, and Rotimi Amaechi who just resigned as the minister of transportation.

