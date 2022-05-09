Godwin Emefiele has filed a suit before a Federal High Court in Abuja over the alleged plan to disqualify him from the 2023 presidential primaries

Recall that some groups purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress ((APC) for Emefiele

Many people have accused the CBN governor of scheming and mobilising funds to fulfil his presidential ambition

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has headed to a Federal High Court in Abuja to seek a constitutional interpretation of his non-resignation while pursuing his political interests.

The CBN governor also filed a suit before the court over the alleged plan to disqualify him from the 2023 presidential primaries

Though his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, the CBN governor argued that he is not a political appointee and by provision of the constitution, he is expected to resign a month before the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

He said:

“It is our respectful submission that the plaintiff is not a political appointee as envisaged by the Electoral Act and as he seeks to contest for the Office of the President in the new electoral calendar, he shall only be governed or guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (1999), as amended, which requires that he gives at least thirty (30) days’ notice of resignation, withdrawal or retirement from the office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria before any elections,”

Recall that since last Friday, the governor of the apex bank has been a subject of public criticism after N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were purchased on his behalf. Many have consequently called on him to step down.

Emefiele on his Twitter handle thanked those who bought the forms for him, saying he would use his personal resources to procure the forms if he decided to contest.

He said:

“I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision.

“I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely.

“However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct,” he had tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng