The campaign directorate of one of the frontline presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Mohammad Hayatu-Deen has explained why his campaign train is yet to visit the southeast geo-political zones to solicit votes from delegates.

Legit.ng reports that the campaign office in a statement signed by Sani Umar said that three different attempts were made and scheduled visits were arranged by the Mallam Hayatudeen campaign team to visit the southeastern states but were unsuccessful because of the peculiar circumstances existing in the region.

The campaign directorate of Mohammad Hayatu-deen has revealed why he is yet to visit the southeast. Credit: Sani Umar.

Attempts were made twice to pay a visit to the region the previous week which failed principally because of the sit-at-home directive. Our third attempt also was unsuccessful because it coincided with the PDP scheduled primaries that engaged most of the delegates and party leaders in the region.

According to the statement, Mallam Hayatudeen had looked forward to the visit to the region because of the enthusiasm expressed by his old friends and associates from the geo-political area to receive him.

The statement said that the campaign office is however making necessary arrangements to ensure that Hayatudeen will meet with relevant stakeholders and have one on one contact with delegates from the region as he was able to do in other areas he had visited.

The campaign office said also that their principal and his team were happy at the high-level reception they received across the country and the visible show of enthusiasm of Nigerians at the quality of his personality and profile.

Umar said:

“In most of the states visited, the delegates expressed joy at the quality of Hayatudeen’s profile, his intimidating credentials, his uncommon leadership quality, his clean records devoid of corruption and above all his grasp of the economic challenges facing the country and his wherewithal to tackle them headlong if given the opportunity to serve the country as its president.

"Finally, the campaign office also noted the desire of Nigerians to think outside the box and to use the 2023 election to shift away from the old ways of electing the leaders since the precarious situation in the country requires uncommon leadership which Mohammad Hayatu Deen is providing."

