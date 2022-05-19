Ambassador Yohana Margif, an APC governorship spirant in Plateau state, has withdrawn from the race despite obtaining the forms

Margif also resigned his membership of the APC, accusing the ruling party of impunity and imposition of unpopular candidates

The former APC chieftain said the money he paid for the forms should be used as his own part of donation to foster the growth of democracy on the Plateau, Nigeria and Africa

Jos, Plateau state - Ambassador Yohana Margif, a governorship spirant in Plateau state, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Margif announced his decision to dump the party in a statement made available to journalists in Jos on Wednesday, May 18, The Punch reported.

Plateau APC governorship aspirant Ambassador Yohana Margif has left the ruling party. Photo credit: Government of Plateau State, The State of Plateau

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Margif had earlier purchased the N50 million APC expression of interest/nomination forms for the governorship election.

His decision was also conveyed in a letter dated May 17, 2022, which was presented to the APC ward chairman of Margif/Kopmur Ward in Mushere, Bokkos LGA, which was also copied to the APC LG and state executives.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Why I left APC, Margif reveals

In the resignation letter, Ambassador Margif cited the collapse of internal democracy in the Plateau State APC, impunity and imposition of unpopular candidates as part of his reasons for leaving.

The philanthropist said the money he paid to the APC for the purchase of forms should be used as his own part of donation to foster the growth of democracy on the Plateau, Nigeria and Africa at large and not for the APC.

He insisted that the bridge of the APC to plateau state has broken and in total collapse.

It was gathered that Margif's announcement came barely two days after the ruling APC had concluded its screening for governorship aspirants across the country.

Margif, was, however, silent on his new party.

Speaker of Kano state's House of Assembly dumps APC for PDP

Meanwhile, Abok Ayuba, the embattled speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, has officially defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the APC.

In a statement on Friday, March 18, revealing his letter of resignation of membership from the APC, Ayuba expressed his interest to defect to the opposition party at the local government secretariat in Angware, Jos East.

Confirming the development to AIT on Saturday, March 19, the embattled speaker claimed that his decision was influenced by the need to save Plateau from a failed leadership of the APC which is threatening to crumble the state government if allowed to thrive.

Source: Legit.ng