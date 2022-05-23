Ahead of the 2023 elections, the ruling APC has lost one of its prominent members, Dr Dauda Lawal, in Zamfara state

The former APC chieftain announced his defection to the opposition PDP over the weekend at his residence in Gusau

Lawal also told a crowd of his supporters that he will be contesting the state's governorship seat on the platform of his new party

Gusau, Zamfara state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state, Dr Dauda Lawal, has left the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lawal also declared his interest to contest the governorship election on the platform of his new party, PDP, Channels TV reported.

Zamfara APC chieftain, Dauda Lawal, left the APC to pursue his governorship ambition in the PDP. Photo credit: @Dr_DaudaLawal

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the former APC chieftain made the announcement over the weekend while addressing a crowd of supporters at his residence in Gusau, the state capital.

APC is tired and faltering, says Lawal

After announcing his defection, Lawal described the APC-led government both at the state and federal levels as a failure, saying that the party was tired and faltering.

The governorship aspirant explained that his decision to join the governorship race was because of his concern for the security and economic challenges bedeviling various parts of Zamfara.

He said Zamfara was one of the worst-hit states in terms of insecurity and as a concerned citizen of the state, there was a need to bring the much-needed change in the affairs of governance in the state.

