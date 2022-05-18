The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has imposed a fresh ban on operations of commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada, in six Local Governments and nine Local Government Development Areas.

The governor gave out the directive at a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers at the State House in Alausa on Wednesday.

Effective from June 1, 2022, the governor directed security operatives to enforce the proscription order across the listed councils.

The fresh Okada ban followed the February 2020 restriction placed on the activities of commercial motorcycles.

Sanwo-Olu said the government took the decision in line with the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 to immediately address the chaos and menace created by the operations of Okada in the listed areas.

The affected councils are Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa.

Full list of affected local governments and local council development areas

Apapa

Apapa Iganmu LCDA

Ikeja

Ojodu LCDA

Onigbongbo LCDA

Lagos Island

Lagos Island West LCDA

Lagos Island East LCDA

Lagos Mainland

Yaba LCDA

Surulere

Coker Aguda LCDA

Itire-Ikate LCDA

Source: Legit.ng