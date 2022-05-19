Tragedy has been averted in Abuja as a leading chieftain of the APC in Delta state survived a ghastly accident

The APC chieftain, Chief (Amb) Uba A. Michael is contesting for the Delta governorship ticket in the party

The party stalwart, however, said he only survived minor injuries in the accident which occurred on the airport road in the Nigerian capital

FCT, Abuja - Leading Delta state governorship aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief (Amb) Uba A. Michael was on Saturday, May 18 involved in a ghastly motor accident along the popular airport road in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Delta APC chieftain was driving himself when he reportedly collided with another car along the expressway.

Delta APC Chieftain Uba Michael and the wreckage of his car after the accident. Photo credit: Uba Michael media

Source: Facebook

Although he was seen to have miraculously survived the accident with minor scratches, the car was seen to have been badly damaged.

Confirming the accident to PM News, he said:

“I am thankful to God for saving my life, I am fine now with minor injuries.”

Uba Michael is a prominent politician and businessman from Delta state and currently chairs the board of Ubacle Group.

He has done many empowerment programs in his region and especially in Ughelli North local government area where he hails from.

He is currently aspiring to become the flagbearer of the APC in the primary election for the gubernatorial election in Delta state.

