The court in a ruling on Wednesday, May 18, declared Senator Ademola Adeleke winner of the Osun PDP primary election

The court, however, dismissed the suit filed by Chief Dotun Babayemi, who approached the court to invalidate the primary election that produced Adeleke as the PDP candidate

In another development, Prince Dotun Babayemi also emerged as the winner of a parallel exercise, held at the WOCDIF Centre, also in the state capital on March 9

Justice Nathaniel Emmanuel of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo has affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Osun governorship election slated for July 16, 2022.

The Nation reports that the judge dismissed a suit filed by Prince Dotun Babayemi, seeking to be declared the candidate of PDP.

He nullified the primary election that produced Babayemi, which was held at the WOCDIF event center, Osogbo on March 8th, 2022.

The people of Osun central pledge their support to Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke. Photo credit: Mustapha Abdulazeez Olawale

Source: Facebook

Justice Emmanuel affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as the valid elected PDP candidate for the poll, The Nigerian Tribune added.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Similarly, Prince Dotun Babayemi also emerged as the winner of a parallel exercise, held at the WOCDIF Centre, also in the state capital on March 9.

Prince Dotun Babayemi's victory

Babayemi went to court to be recognised as the authentic candidate of the Party following the parallel primaries.

He urged his supporters put aside any fear over the Independent National Electoral Commission’s recognition of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the party’s flagbearer.

Babayemi said in a statement titled INEC list in defiance of the electoral body’s recognition of his rival:

“There’s nothing final about the list and I’m sure that somebody somewhere knows that. It’s only the uninformed that can think it’s the end of the process because it’s on INEC’s timetable; the list published is just the submission by various parties."

Ekiti election: PDP new generation unveils 80-man youth campaign council

Ahead of the 2022 Ekiti governorship election, the PDP New Generation had unveiled an 80-man youth campaign council.

The council will have Hon. Tunde Oke as chairman, Bello Muyideen Kolawale as vice chairman, and Mr. Ilori Idowu Modebola as secretary.

The PDP New Generation is a youth and women political organisation established to promote, maintain and preserve the ideology of the opposition party.

Tsunami hits PDP as hundreds of members leave party, join ruling APC

With the 2022 Osun governorship election drawing near, 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The members, Punch reports joined the ruling APC at the Ayedaade local government area of Osun state.

In a statement signed by Ismail Omipidan, the chief press secretary to the governor of Osun state said the PDP defectors attributed their decision to leave the party to the modest achievements that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Source: Legit.ng