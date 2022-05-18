After a long battle of controversy laced around the gubernatorial candidacy of the PDP in Osun state, the scores have finally been settled

Senator Ademola Adeleke's legitimacy as the governorship candidate of PDP for Osun polls was challenged by another aspirant Dotun Babayemi

However, after a series of legal proceedings, Senator Adeleke was reaffirmed by the Federal High Court as the rightful candidate for the PDP

Osun, Osogbo - Senator Ademola Adeleke a.k.a “the dancing senator” has been affirmed as the rightful gubernatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the forthcoming governorship polls in Osun state.

According to a report by the Guardian newspaper, the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo in its ruling declared the legitimacy of Senator Adeleke.

Recall that a fellow aspirant under the flagship of the PDP, Dotun Babayemi had earlier contested the legitimacy of Senator Adeleke after he had emerged winner in another separate primary election conducted by his own faction.

How Senator Adeleke, Babayemi court feud started

It was gathered that two separate primaries were held at the time with one being staged at the Osogbo City Stadium, under the supervision of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as Chairman, and saw the emergence of Senator Adeleke as the winner.

Similarly, another primary was held at the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF) Centre, Osogbo, which announced Mr Babayemi as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP.

Meanwhile, PremiumTimes reported that Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel, in his one hour and 30 minutes verdict, held that the primary election conducted at the WOCDIF Centre, Osogbo, on March 8, which produced Dotun Babayemi, was null and void.

As gathered by Legit.ng, Justice Ayo-Emmanuel while delivering his verdict made reference to Section 84 (14) of the Electoral Act to strike out the suit filed by Mr. Babayemi.

The Judge stated that the primary election conducted by the PDP National Working Committee is recognizable by law as against the other election conducted by the state executive which does not have statutory validation in that it does not have power and locus standi to challenge such suit in court.

In a list of candidates later released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mr Adeleke was recognised.

