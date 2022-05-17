The National Working Committee of the ruling APC is working tirelessly to ensure that the forthcoming primaries turn out a success

This is as the committee members are engaging the knowledge of major stakeholders in the party and in the polity so they would not make a mistake that might be costly to the party ahead of the 2023 polls

Meanwhile, key players, aspirants and contenders are also not relaxing their arms ahead of the forthcoming party primaries, even as they have continued to make consultations to get support for their aspirations

Ahead of the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that will produce its flag bearers for various party positions at the 2023 elections, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has embarked on wide consultations with some stakeholders across the country, This Day reports.

Recall that the ruling party conducted a screening exercise at the weekend in Abuja for 145 governorship aspirants, 351 Senatorial and 1197 House of Representatives aspirants jostling for the party’s tickets.

The NWC members of the APC have begun wide consultations with the national leader of the party. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Collation of results

Though the reports of the screening exercise of the governorship and National Assembly aspirants were still being collated as of Monday night, May 16, indications emerged yesterday that the party leadership has commenced consultation before a final list of qualified aspirants for the party’s primaries is released.

Producing and reviewing APC unity list

A party source who preferred anonymity disclosed that the consultation was aimed at reaching out to some critical leaders to produce a formidable and generally acceptable winning unity list of contestants for some elective offices in the 2023 general elections across the 36 states of the country.

The source revealed that the party leadership had resolved not to disqualify any of the screened governorship and National Assembly aspirants.

The source however added that the consultation was to enable the party to accommodate some critical political tendencies at the state level to enhance the party’s success at the polls during the next general elections.

He said:

“The Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC is poised to ensure victory at the polls next year and has embarked on wide consultations with some critical leaders at the state level.

“Today alone, two serving Senators, a sitting governor and a former minister were at various times in closed-door meetings to fine-tune and ensure a winning unity list ahead of the general elections.

“Though the party recognises the role and positions of the governors, the leadership has decided to also reach out to some other leaders in some states that are critical to the party.”

Party leaders meet with APC national chairman Senator Adamu

It was further gathered that most of the leaders from some critical states were invited to the party national secretariat in Abuja for consultation.

A former governor of Gombe, Senator Danjuma Goje yesterday held a closed-door meeting with the national chairman of the party and some NWC members.

Similar meetings were held with the immediate past minister of women affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen and Senator Bala Ibn Na’alla from Kebbi state.

