The minister of women's affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has dropped her ambition to be a senator in 2023

Tallen announced her withdrawal from the senatorial race in a series of tweets she released on Monday, May 16

The minister said she made the voluntary decision in response to the yearnings of Nigerian women and well-meaning citizens

Pauline Tallen, the minister of women's affairs, on Monday, May 16, announced that she has pulled out from the 2023 senatorial race.

In her statement on Monday, Tallen noted that her decision was voluntary and answers to the yearnings of women and other well-meaning Nigerians.

She retains her seat as the minister of women's affairs (Photo: @PaulineKTallen)

Source: Twitter

She said:

“With profound gratitude and great humility, I have decided to voluntarily step down from the senatorial race sequel to the yearnings of women and other well-meaning Nigerians who see the need for a strong voice for women at the Senate, having consulted widely with my family, well-wishers and supporters, conscious of the role I play for women in Nigeria today,” the minister said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“So, to all Nigerian women and young girls who have raised concerns as to what next, rest assured that I, Dame Pauline K. Tallen, OFR, KSG have not submitted any resignation letter and therefore, it is my decision not to go ahead with this request but carry on as the Minister of Women Affairs.”

Her tweets read:

Buhari holds valedictory session with 10 exiting ministers

Meanwhile, on Friday, May 13, President Muhammadu Buhari held a valedictory session with ten ministers that tendered their resignation letters to pursue their political ambition in the 2023 elections.

President Buhari also promised to fill as soon as possible the vacuum created by the departure of the ministers.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this disclosure while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the validatory session at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari meets with exiting ministers

Earlier, Buhari had a meeting with some of his ministers seeking elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

In the early hours of Friday, Tolu Ogunlesi, the special assistant to President Buhari on digital and new media also confirmed the development through a tweet he shared on his verified Twitter, handle.

Source: Legit.ng