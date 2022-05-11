An emerging report has confirmed the closure of the APC aspirants' nomination forms for the 2023 general election

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the closure of the sale of its aspirants’ nominations forms for the 2023 presidential election, AIT reported.

According to the party, the sales of nomination forms ended on Tuesday, May 10 while aspirants’ ultimatum for the submission is slated for Wednesday, May 11.

National chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the national convention on Saturday, March 26.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the party also announced that it racked up a whopping sum of 2.58 billion Naira only from the sale of the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

2023: 27 aspirants paid for presidential forms - APC

No fewer than 27 aspirants paid for the presidential forms, while one female aspirant was registered after getting a waiver of N70million.

These includes big names like Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Ameachi, Kayode Fayemi and most likely in few days the rumored entrant of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Aspirants under the age of 40 years also got a 50 percent waiver from the original amount of N100million.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, the number of aspirants for the gubernatorial, national assembly, and state assemblies could not be ascertained.

Jonathan has dumped PDP for APC, says President Buhari's aide

In another development, President Muhammadu Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, said Jonathan had dumped the opposition PDP for the ruling APC.

Ahmad said this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday night, May 9.

He wrote:

"So Goodluck Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP and now member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)."

Jonathan reportedly makes U-turn on APC ticket

Meanwhile, emerging reports also have that the ex-president publicly declined the APC presidential nomination forms purchased on his behalf.

Another reports also has it that the Jonathan might have reconsidered the offer which is still very much on the table for him.

Sources claim Jonathan told the Fulani men who purchased the form for him that he will give them a positive reply to their plea very soon.

